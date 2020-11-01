You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

We need Measure 1

To the editor: Fossil fuels have to go. The oil companies have to ramp down over the next 15 to 20 years and I think they know it. Coal has to go too. Our mayors should be researching all the possibilities for good new jobs in Interior Alaska, not urging us to give away our fair share

We need our share from oil production in Alaska; it is only fair. The oil companies pay a lot more taxes in the Lower 48 and the rest of the world than they do in Alaska. They have had a huge break here and it is time to reverse the benefits in favor of Alaskans.

Please join me in voting yes on Ballot Measure 1.

Don’t stay home, get out and vote.

Be sure to find a safe way.

