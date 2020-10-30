We need Joe Biden

To the editor: I clearly remember the first time I voted in a presidential election. It was 1972, and I eagerly cast my ballot for a man I still consider to be an American hero and patriot — George McGovern, the senator from South Dakota. He was honest and forthright and strong and highly principled, and it made me proud to know that my first-ever vote went to someone I admired. Today we have in Joe Biden, a candidate who is cut from the same cloth. Joe is a man of integrity. He is everything the current president is not. He is polite and caring, and he treats people in the way he would like others to treat him — with dignity and kindness and respect. He seeks to bring the nation’s people together rather than divide us into warring, hateful factions.
My hope is that young people today will recognize the qualities of the Democratic candidate and that they will cast a vote that years from now they will look back upon and remember with pride.