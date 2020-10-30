You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor

We need Joe Biden

To the editor: I clearly remember the first time I voted in a presidential election. It was 1972, and I eagerly cast my ballot for a man I still consider to be an American hero and patriot — George McGovern, the senator from South Dakota. He was honest and forthright and strong and highly principled, and it made me proud to know that my first-ever vote went to someone I admired. Today we have in Joe Biden, a candidate who is cut from the same cloth. Joe is a man of integrity. He is everything the current president is not. He is polite and caring, and he treats people in the way he would like others to treat him — with dignity and kindness and respect. He seeks to bring the nation’s people together rather than divide us into warring, hateful factions.

My hope is that young people today will recognize the qualities of the Democratic candidate and that they will cast a vote that years from now they will look back upon and remember with pride.

 

 

 

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.