Letter to the Editor

We need bipartisanship

To the editor: There are major questions currently facing the world and the United States, including Alaska. First, will the coronavirus transfer the hegemony of the U.S. and other democracies over world order to the dictatorial Chinese? Second, will man-made climate change render the world effectively unlivable in an energy-dependent society? Thirdly, will racial inequality sink the U.S. in a sea of unrest without bipartisan enactment of needed change?

The tragedy is that while not dealing well with these issues, President Donald Trump could have been a reasonably effective president had the Democrats and their press allies chosen to work with him rather than be sore losers. Although Trump’s damnable tweets are irresponsible, the bias in the Democratic-leaning liberal press and media is unprecedented. Press bias and Trump’s bombastic rhetoric and behavior have led to an extreme polarization in society.

The principal issue here is what is the truth. When I was on the faculty at Dartmouth College, we adopted by approximately 52% to 48% an interdisciplinary course requirement for graduation based on the reality that reasonable people disagree on what the truth is. Academics understand this reality; the press doesn’t.

Against this backdrop, the recent PBS “Created Equal” special on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is an example of how a poor but articulate and capable young black Democrat lost faith in the party and was largely demonized by Democratic liberals. Thomas well describes the essence of racial inequality when he asserts that while all men (black, white, Native, etc.) are created equal, the reality is that to be taken seriously a black person must typically outperform an equal white person.

To center the Democratic Party from the extreme left and right, perhaps it’s time we brought back Harry Truman Democrats. Truman, for example, integrated the armed forces, reversing years of segregation created by a racist Democrat Woodrow Wilson. Truman also cleaned up the post-war mess Roosevelt made of World War II with his attempts to work with Stalin and later nixed Gen. MacArthur’’ plan to nuke Korea. Yes, we need a revolution. But it must be a bipartisan revolution with Democrats and Republicans working together.

 

 

