We need a mask mandate

To the editor:Clearly, the COVID-19 crisis is out of control here in Alaska. Soon our hospitals may be overrun with COVID-19 patients to the extent that they will be unable to treat victims of car accidents and heart attacks due to being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.
Despite clear scientific guidance that mask-wearing helps prevent us from infecting others, there is no mask mandate for most communities in Alaska. The reason that we have no mask mandate in Fairbanks is due to an absolute failure of leadership at the state, the Fairbanks North Star Borough and the city of Fairbanks. Mask mandates are politically unpopular but have proved to be absolutely necessary for public safety. The failure of Gov. Mike Dunleavy, Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward and city of Fairbanks Mayor James Matherly to cooperate to protect the citizens of the state of Alaska and the Fairbanks North Star Borough is an absolute disgrace.
All we hear from Mayor Matherly and Mayor Ward is that they have no power to issue their own mask mandate; however, what are they doing to encourage Gov. Dunleavy to impose a mask mandate? I get the impression that all three of them are sitting around laughing at how stupid we all are to let them keep playing the pass the buck game on a mask mandate while Alaskans get sick and die. Call Gov. Dunleavy’s office today and tell him to issue a mandate that all Alaskans wear masks when in public. Governor Dunleavy’s office phone number is 907-465-3500.