You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor

We need a mask mandate

To the editor:Clearly, the COVID-19 crisis is out of control here in Alaska. Soon our hospitals may be overrun with COVID-19 patients to the extent that they will be unable to treat victims of car accidents and heart attacks due to being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

Despite clear scientific guidance that mask-wearing helps prevent us from infecting others, there is no mask mandate for most communities in Alaska. The reason that we have no mask mandate in Fairbanks is due to an absolute failure of leadership at the state, the Fairbanks North Star Borough and the city of Fairbanks. Mask mandates are politically unpopular but have proved to be absolutely necessary for public safety. The failure of Gov. Mike Dunleavy, Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward and city of Fairbanks Mayor James Matherly to cooperate to protect the citizens of the state of Alaska and the Fairbanks North Star Borough is an absolute disgrace.

All we hear from Mayor Matherly and Mayor Ward is that they have no power to issue their own mask mandate; however, what are they doing to encourage Gov. Dunleavy to impose a mask mandate? I get the impression that all three of them are sitting around laughing at how stupid we all are to let them keep playing the pass the buck game on a mask mandate while Alaskans get sick and die. Call Gov. Dunleavy’s office today and tell him to issue a mandate that all Alaskans wear masks when in public. Governor Dunleavy’s office phone number is 907-465-3500.

 

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.