We have the best senator in Dan Sullivan

We have the best senator. End of story. And we couldn’t feel more joy from all his accomplishments. Having served in the Marine Corps, no one loves or takes better care of our military than him. Currently, he serves on both the Senate Armed Services Committee and the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee. He had a hand in bringing us the F-35s, approving military construction, and passing the VA Mission Act. The military is top priority to him and Alaskans because we know how strategically important we are. And that’s why he will always assert our need in Alaska for a strong missile defense before the nation.
Senator Sullivan successfully brought in $1.4 billion over the last four years to boost our economy and provide new infrastructure. Incredible.
In fact, he’s so effective that he scored as the ninth most effective U.S. senator in an assessment by the Center for Effective Lawmaking, which is a nonpartisan organization of the University of Virginia and Vanderbilt University.
Senator Sullivan has been able to accomplish more during the Trump administration than was ever dreamed under past administrations. We owe a great deal to both President Trump and Senator Sullivan. We owe them our gratitude for paving the way for economic growth and development in areas we had not seen before. Who would have ever dreamed the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge would open up, and yet they did this for us. He also fought to secure the King Cove Road, new development in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, advancements in the mining and timber industry, and the lifting of PLOs in the Fortymile Mining District. Numerous Alaskans now serve in the Trump administration thanks to the efforts put forth by our senator.
How about judges? The Senate has confirmed more judges (180) in the first term of a presidency than any other in recent history. And we’ve desperately needed conservative, constitutionally minded individuals on the bench.
We’re a state in crisis. And for that reason Senator Sullivan brought up Attorney General William Barr to see the state of affairs, and after that visit Barr declared a law enforcement emergency and directed over $50 million to help. I’m grateful that he saw a need, a crisis, and had the wherewithal to do something about it. Our senator is tirelessly working to make Alaska a safer place to be. Our sexual assault and domestic violence levels are of epidemic proportions. In response to that, he’s championed the POWER Act to help victims with legal representation. He’s also authored a federal version of Alaska’s Choose Respect program.
He also got the Alaska Remote Generator Reliability and Protection Act signed into law. This will greatly help with energy costs in rural Alaska.
Want more? What exciting news it was when we all learned that he secured six new polar-class icebreakers, that his Save Our Seas Act was signed into law by President Trump to clean our waters of debris, and the Save Our Seas Act 2.0 would prevent plastic waste (largely from China and middle-eastern countries) from contaminating our waters. And let’s not forget fisheries. He has worked hard to get exemptions to tariffs for our Alaskans in order to keep money in our hands, he’s stood up to the Canadian government when their mines threatened to pollute our waters, and he’s introduced the Young Fishermen’s Development Act to help address the many challenges that new entrants to the fishing industry may face and equip them to meet those challenges.
So, in conclusion, he’s quite stellar. His grasp of the rule of law and his defense of American ideals make him incredibly worthy of our vote.
Christine Robbins moved to Alaska in 1988. She is a wife and mother of three and head of a political watchdog group, Citizens for Property Rights.