Letter to the Editor

We are smarter

To the editor: The president has objected to John Bolton’s upcoming tell-all book about his dysfunctional presidency, “The Room Where It Happened,” for two reasons: 1) It is full of lies, or 2) it is full of highly classified information.

News to the president: 1) Lies can’t be classified because we do not classify things that never happened. 2) Classified material can’t be a lie because we only classify things that really happened. Both these allegations cannot be true at the same time. Of course, it is much more likely that neither is true.

He must believe we Americans are awfully stupid to believe his conflicting, diametrically opposed, stories. He does this all of the time — says opposite things about the same event or person and expects Americans to be so stupid or so forgetful that we believe whatever he has said most recently. We are smarter than that.

