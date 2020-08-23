You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

We are not a democracy

To the editor: In establishing the Constitution, the founders of our nation developed a republic. We now pledge allegiance to that republic. Unfortunately, some current politicians incorrectly refer to our nation as a democracy. 

Are they deliberately leading their listeners, including young schoolchildren, astray? Alternately, do they really not understand the Constitution? What is their purpose in making such a huge, often frequent, un-Constitution-like error? How do teachers of today’s young children explain to them the difference between a republic and a democracy in regard to our United States of America?

Rosalie L’Ecuyer

Fairbanks  

