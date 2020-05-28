Wake up, GVEA District 3

To the editor: In 40 years of living in Fairbanks, I have witnessed political forces holding us hostage to the two dirtiest fuel sources, oil and coal, to further powerful special interests.
For example, we were promised low-cost fuel from the oil refinery to build the North Pole plants. To promote coal, the Healy 2 15-year debacle was forced on us, causing $1.6 billion in purchased power costs and preventing us from developing an alternative project. Cleaner options were blocked. For example, attempts to get a natural gas line to Fairbanks have failed. We never had the opportunity to extract propane from the trans-Alaska oil pipeline. Fairbanks received little benefit from Alaska’s $6 billion subsidizing of the Anchorage LNG market.
Fairbanks is now breathing the most dangerous air in the U.S. and some are drinking contaminated water. Obviously, this is not sustainable, and we need to change course. I’m a local builder entrepreneur with four children and six grandchildren living here. I am part owner and operate the Delta Wind Farm and know firsthand that renewable energy is reliable and offers great benefit when paired with the right fuels.
As GVEA’s CEO recently reported, our fleet of coal and oil plants is aging. We came close to brown out. We are at a crossroad on deciding whether to upgrade old power plants or invest in more-efficient and cleaner technology.
So, do we maintain the status quo of ever-increasing electric rates coupled with dangerous emission levels of sulfur-dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and other toxic elements attaching to PM2.5? Do we battle with the EPA? Or shift to a cleaner and more efficient scenario?
Who do you want representing you in the decision-making that will affect the health of your family and friends for decades? One GVEA District 3 candidate is supported by those deeply invested in the status quo. The other candidate has an open mind to all options. I believe Alison Carter is by far the most unencumbered by special interests’ influence. I think she will bring pragmatic objectivity to the decision-making.