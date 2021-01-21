Voter suppression

To the editor: This letter is in response to the Monday, Jan. 18 front-page article on our Alaska state Interior legislators. Most of the proposed bills are thoughtful and are in the interest of all Alaskans.
Adam Wool (D) is proposing a thoughtful and reasonable approach to our revenue problems. Steve Thompson (R) is offering bills on occupational licensing and a lottery. Scott Kawasaki (D) wants to deal with improving our fisheries management. Bart LeBon (R) wants to improve our state banking system to bring it into the 21st century. Grier Hopkins (D) is interested in expanding voter registration and improving social-emotional learning in our schools.
Now we get to Mike Prax (R) and Robert Myers (R). Both newly elected and both wanting to suppress the voter turnout in Alaska. They want to make it harder to vote. They seemed to have swallowed the discredited and totally false Trump pill that the election was a fraud. There is no evidence of widespread tampering, fraud or cheating in the election process both in Alaska and throughout all 50 states. None! Dozens of judges going all the way up to the Supreme Court have tossed out any claims of hanky-panky.
Alaska works best when all its citizens participate. Mr. Prax and Mr. Myers, please turn your freshman’s attention to uniting all Alaskans, not disenfranchising them. This state needs a lot of fixing. Work on real problems, not phony ones.