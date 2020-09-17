You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the editor

Vote Yes on 1

To the editor: I don’t get it. Every election cycle I put up signs professing my support for one issue or one candidate. Almost every time the signs are either vandalized, torn down, or stolen. This year my Dr. Al Gross sign and Vote Yes on 1 signs were both ripped off the trees at the beginning of Eielson Farm Road, and another Vote Yes sign was painted over farther down the road.

Difference of opinion is fine; why not put your competing signs right next to mine? Instead, some folks feel the need to destroy anything not fitting into their own narrative.

This is most odd with the Vote Yes on 1 signs. For an electorate evidencing a slavish lust for a PFD, why do they not realize the main reason the PFD was cut the last few years is because of the current oil tax regimen voted into place (and kept there through massive advertising) as SB21 several years ago. That restructuring of the way the oil companies are taxed has resulted in windfall profits for them, while we have had to cut services down to the bone, including reducing the “sacred” PFD in order that it doesn’t disappear altogether.

People who still believe they can have a “full” dividend of $3,000 or more within our current oil tax structure (for it is oil that pays for most of our services and the permanent fund itself) are simply buying into an impossible lie. The anti-Vote Yes on 1 faction claims that “outside” influences such as environmental groups are behind the Vote Yes platform, while in truth it is the oil companies themselves who are the”outside” influences spending millions on defeating this initiative.

I would ask people whose opinions are different than mine to simply express their opinions in a less-confrontational manner. Put up your own signs. Put them next to mine if you wish, but let’s remain civil about it. And, please, before you fall for the oil companies’ rhetoric, follow the money trail to see who actually benefits from voting No on 1. It’s them.

