Letter to the Editor

Vote van den Berg for council

To the editor: Good local government is about striking a balance. A good local government must keep the books balanced while providing essential services. The city has done a fair job on the former but has faced challenges with the latter. Snow often sits for months unplowed. Locals continue to loathe parking downtown. Police still face staffing issues, which now includes hunting-up a new chief of police. Those are only a few of our troubles, and Fairbanks remains unbalanced.

David van den Berg, running for City Council Seat F, is the right person to fix this imbalance. While righting the ship is a challenge, it’s a challenge David will tackle. And with gusto. Few people are as suited as he for the task at hand. David is a former small business owner and currently leads a local nonprofit. He attends City Council meetings and sits on the board of the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce. He has managed or overseen a variety of endeavors, from the Community Service Patrol to the Midnight Sun Festival. He is also an excellent fundraiser. David is a person committed to his community, and he knows the city and its issues better than most. He’s also a great friend, and what more can we look for in a City Council member than a friend who will look out for us?

