Vote Quist for House

To the editor: In a recent forum with the League of Women Voters, Representative LeBon argued that now is not the time for on-the-job training, that we should instead choose someone with the relevant legislative experience to represent our Fairbanks values at the state level. I wholeheartedly agree. That’s why I’m voting for Christopher Quist.
Christopher has served on the Borough Assembly for the past six years with integrity and passion to do what is right, not just for progressives but for all Fairbanksans. As presiding officer, he has been an impartial voice toward all who engage with the assembly. In his prior service, he also worked to unify an ideologically divided assembly around common-sense measures such as standing up to the Dunleavy vetoes of 2019. Most importantly, he is acutely aware that public perception of the assembly dictates how effective it can be. This drives him to collaborate with those who have been historically left behind and to find community-oriented solutions.
If you want a candidate with the legislative awareness to see every policy issue through the eyes of hardworking Fairbanks residents, I encourage you to vote Christopher Quist this election season.