Letter to the Editor

Vote no on Justice Carney

To the editor: In regard to the letter printed on Thursday, Oct. 22 by Thomas Lane, I found it very interesting. It stirred up many feelings in me that I need to comment on. 

He poses the statement that, “he is not a fan of abortion.” I agree whole heartedly. Yes, as Americans we have the right to free choice by our laws, but do we have the right to choose for others? The living human being in her womb?

Science shows this truth with ultrasound and pictures of this baby’s development and growth.

As a taxpayer and citizen, too, I do not choose to pay for her decision as this is definitely against my choice and my beliefs. I believe this should be between herself and her doctors taking care of her professionally and safely concerned for her health and well-being.

I am very sad that a precious baby — a living human beings life is being destroyed — murdered. I do not want to be involved in this “choice.” I believe all life is precious from “the womb to the tomb.” For this reason, I will vote no to retain Supreme Court Justice Susan Carney and this includes the Democratic Party platform that they now proclaim,  including Vice President Joe Biden.

To devalue the dignity of all life leads to violence, rioting, prejudice, intolerance, racism and disrespect for each other.

Our creator commands us to “Love one another as I have loved you.”

