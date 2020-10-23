Vote Marna Sanford

To the editor: For the record, I am neither a Republican nor a Democrat. I am registered as nonpartisan. Partisan politics is ruining our state and the country as a whole. The inane bickering between two powerful political parties needs to end.
Marna Sanford is running as an independent for Senate District B. She has support from the entire political spectrum. Reasonable minds from major parties realize that partisan politics is getting us nowhere. Marna is a true independent: intelligent, hardworking and above all, she listens before making the hard decisions.
Previous opponent Evan Eads has pulled out of the running and, having gotten to know Marna, has given her his full support.
Our state is in trouble, our university system in turmoil and citizens are discouraged at the seemingly endless lack of progress in Juneau.
Marna Sanford will work hard for Alaskans. While she alone may not be able to unite the political division, she could be just the catalyst we need to initiate the process. End partisan politics. Vote independent. Vote for Marna Sanford.