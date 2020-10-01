You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Vote Lonny Marney

To the editor: I am fortunate to call Lonny Marney one of my closet friends. I have had the pleasure of not only knowing him on a personal level for the past 40 years but also on a professional level as well. Since Lonny moved to Fairbanks in the mid 1970s, he has proven his admiration for our community. He and his wife, Michele, raised their two sons, Matt and Scott, in the Weeks Field neighborhood, where Lonny and Michele still live today. He is a dedicated volunteer at the Food Bank and actively participates in various community events through his involvement in the First Presbyterian Church. As a retired business manager in the automotive and sales industry, he has experience implementing business strategies, supervising employees and working with various members of the community. Thus, he has the knowledge and understanding to ensure the needs and wants of the taxpayers are being met.

I am confident that Lonny has the acumen to be a great city councilman. My vote for City Council Seat E is Lonny Marney, and I hope yours will be too.

