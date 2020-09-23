You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Vote local

To the editor: Voting is a time-honored tradition not to be taken for granted. Our recent celebration of the centennial of suffrage reaffirms this. In an election year with multiple elections, it can grow exhausting. You’re getting inundated with mailers, calls, texts — some even from me, as a candidate for Borough Assembly. Sorry in advance! But, once that cascade of paper and calls and debates is over, you get to perform the civic responsibility of casting your vote.

It can be difficult to parse the noise of disparate ideologies and dozens of different candidates to find out actual information on voting. That information, especially in the uncertainty of a pandemic, is imperative. Luckily, the FNSB elections website is an invaluable resource for folks planning to vote in both the general election in November and the municipal election on Oct. 6.

I urge you to visit it at http://www.fnsb.us/bc/Pages/elections.aspx. There you will find your polling place, information on early, absentee and even drive-thru voting, which has already begun for the municipal election, and a list of candidates and ballot measures. Research the candidates and ballot measures. See who best aligns with your views.

And, whether you vote for myself or my opponent, or the other candidates or their opponents, I know we would all simply urge you to vote regardless. Local elections especially have a history of razor-thin margins. Some are decided by one vote out of thousands. Some are tied and end in actual coin tosses (not even kidding). Every vote counts and every voice matters. Make yours heard. Please vote.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.