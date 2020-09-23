Vote local

To the editor: Voting is a time-honored tradition not to be taken for granted. Our recent celebration of the centennial of suffrage reaffirms this. In an election year with multiple elections, it can grow exhausting. You’re getting inundated with mailers, calls, texts — some even from me, as a candidate for Borough Assembly. Sorry in advance! But, once that cascade of paper and calls and debates is over, you get to perform the civic responsibility of casting your vote.
It can be difficult to parse the noise of disparate ideologies and dozens of different candidates to find out actual information on voting. That information, especially in the uncertainty of a pandemic, is imperative. Luckily, the FNSB elections website is an invaluable resource for folks planning to vote in both the general election in November and the municipal election on Oct. 6.
I urge you to visit it at http://www.fnsb.us/bc/Pages/elections.aspx. There you will find your polling place, information on early, absentee and even drive-thru voting, which has already begun for the municipal election, and a list of candidates and ballot measures. Research the candidates and ballot measures. See who best aligns with your views.
And, whether you vote for myself or my opponent, or the other candidates or their opponents, I know we would all simply urge you to vote regardless. Local elections especially have a history of razor-thin margins. Some are decided by one vote out of thousands. Some are tied and end in actual coin tosses (not even kidding). Every vote counts and every voice matters. Make yours heard. Please vote.