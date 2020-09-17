You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the editor

Vote for VanReenan

To the editor: Those who have spent years running for and serving in public office over time can become beholden to the political dogma of those they believe to be their supporters. Those individuals can become insulated from the real-world concerns of the public that they seek to serve. It is my belief that public servants should never grow complacent to the problems of working people.

In an economy that’s shed jobs, with families and students in a public school system that is constantly on the chopping block, and small businesses facing an uncertain future in an unpredictable pandemic, the Fairbanks North Star Borough needs leadership that isn’t interested in partisan divides or beholden to those ideologies.

Ryan VanReenan is not a career politician. He is a blue-collar worker, a parent to a student in public school and has spent years in the small business community with a proven record of creating and sustaining jobs. He knows the real and tangible concerns of the public must be the guiding principal in representing them. He seeks to represent all the residents of the borough and will bring reasoned and sensible solutions to local government.

Please join me in voting VanReenan for Borough Assembly on Oct. 6.

