Letter to the Editor

Vote for van den Berg

To the editor: David van den Berg is running for Fairbanks City Council Seat F and he is the right person to fill a position with such a critical importance to the success of both the citizens and the businesses of Fairbanks. As a member of the board of directors for the Downtown Association, I have worked closely with David over the past few years. David has consistently shown himself to be passionate and dedicated to working with and through city and borough government and business owners to develop solutions to the complicated issues they all face.

David is an inclusive team builder with experience finding creative and innovative ways to achieve objectives and end states in a fiscally constrained environment. He has done this by finding balanced solutions that avoid costs, evaluate revenue generation while keeping focus on meeting the public’s needs and best interests. These attributes and skills are exactly the ones Fairbanks needs their City Council members to possess as they deal with current and future challenges. This is exactly what you will get when you elect David van den Berg to Fairbanks City Council Seat F.

