Vote for van den Berg

To the editor: I am a 68-year resident of Fairbanks, and I support David van den Berg for City Council Seat F. He’s got many obligations between his work and family, and I respect that he’s taking the time to help the city by running for public office. In spite of how busy his life is, David is dedicated to working for our community. For years he has worked to make Fairbanks a better place. He’s organized events and worked on solid improvements that have made our downtown a nicer place for locals and visitors to experience.
I feel David is a person who will definitely listen carefully to our concerns. From everything I know of him, he respects and cares for the residents and our city. He always seems to be open to all suggestions. I also know he is sensible and will be smart with how he spends our money. He will work to build and improve upon our current services and help to make any changes we need in this town. I feel comfortable saying that David van den Berg will consider the views of his friends, neighbors and fellow Fairbanks residents. I believe he will be a good collaborator on the council and will carefully weigh all aspects before making his decisions.
David is approachable and wants to know you and learn your concerns. Having already worked on many issues in Fairbanks, he’s in tune with this community, making him a natural fit for this position. I hope everyone makes the smart choice and votes for David van den Berg on Oct. 6. He is hands down the best candidate for City Council Seat F.