Vote for Sullivan

To the editor: I’m voting for Dan Sullivan because he accomplishes things for Alaskans and Americans that are close to my heart. One of those was proposing and getting signed legislation to bring the Coast Guard in alignment with the other military branches so they would be paid during government shutdowns. My nephew is a Coast Guard C-130 pilot and was directly affected during the most recent shutdown. He and his wife went about six weeks without a paycheck. Thanks to Dan Sullivan and his efforts, that won’t happen again.
He sought and got funding for Coast Guard cutters and polar ice breakers, recognizing that Alaska will need to patrol ever-opening polar shipping lanes. He worked to bring F-35s to Eielson, directly enhancing the Interior’s economy and our country’s military responsiveness.
His national and international experience is nothing to sneeze at. He is a Marine, still serving in the Reserve after active duty and is the only person in Congress still serving in the military. He served under former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice on the National Defense Council and at the Department of State. That’s invaluable experience.
As he was when he worked for the state of Alaska, Dan is a champion of Alaska’s rights, working to assure that Alaska, not the federal government, makes regulations and is responsible for our lands, water navigability rights, hunting management, hunting and fishing rights and resource management. He understands the issues rural Alaskans face; while he wasn’t born here, his family has its roots in an in Interior Alaska village, and he spends time boots-on-the-ground there. He spearheaded combating domestic violence, was a bipartisan leader in getting the POWER Act and the Save out Seas Act signed. The POWER Act greatly increased legal services for victims of sexual assault, and the SOS Act addresses the plastic and ocean debris mess that endanger fish species and health. He authored both.
His campaign focuses on his achievements, his experience, background, and what he strives to achieve. He is the strongest candidate by far and should remain Alaska’s senator.