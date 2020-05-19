Vote for Rick Solie

To the editor: Join me in electing Rick Solie for GVEA board of directors District 3.
Why does this matter?
When environmentalists on the board want crazy alternatives for power, our rates go up. When board members approve new technology without full disclosure to the citizens and approval, our rates go up. When board members get greedy, our rates go up. When board members forget that their mission isn’t to benefit GVEA but the citizens, our rates go up.
When our rates go up, this hurts everyone. I, for one, am tired of their “me first” mentality.
Rick has a solid track record of sound fiscal decisions. And from where I stand, how you spend your money says a lot about an individual.
He’s all about full disclosure and accountability. He’s given all his info right up front, including that he disclosed a relationship with Tower Hill Mine on his application. People will lie and slander, but the truth always speaks for itself.
He will work to keep the GVEA board focused on its mission of reliable, cost-effective power for a healthy community and economic growth.
Ballots went out and eVoting began on Friday. Ballots need to be turned in by June 9.
Like his Facebook page here https://facebook.com/rjsolie
Email the info to a friend if they live in District 3. You can find the map here: https://www.gvea.com/inside/directors/elections
Spread the word. And vote.