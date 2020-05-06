Vote for Rick Solie

To the editor: Rick Solie will make an excellent member of the GVEA board of directors. I have known Rick well for over 30 years. Rick is honest, straightforward and has a deep concern and commitment to this community. He has volunteered countless hours to causes and associations that benefit Fairbanks: the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, American Heart Association, Fairbanks Economic Development Corp. and more. He earned his degree in economics and business at UAF and has spent most of his career in the private sector.
He has served in local elective office and knows how to work cooperatively to achieve practical solutions to difficult problems. Rick can work with people of differing viewpoints because he genuinely cares about people and our community. Rick has worked on many public working groups to solve problems in our community and has a proven track record of working constructively and cooperatively with all parties involved. Our community would be benefited by his service.
Rick has a wide circle of friends across the social and political spectrum, and that is a testament to his genuine caring about and for people. I have seen him on more than one occasion reach out to help a person or family in need. All who know Rick know him to have a strong moral compass.
Rick’s goal is to provide safe, reliable and cost-effective electricity to Interior Alaska. This is an important election. Please take the time to vote in the GVEA election. Your ballot will be in the mail soon.