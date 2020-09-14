You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the editor

Vote for Lojewski

To the editor: As a lifetime member of our community, and a business owner and/or operator for all of my adult life, I appreciate business acumen and common sense. Aaron Lojewski has worked hard to start up his own aurora viewing business from the ground up into a successful small business. This same “can do” attitude has benefited all of us during his brief three years on the assembly. He has reformed the borough’s long-term fiscal policy by authorizing legislation, building support for, and passing legislation to strengthen the borough’s financial stability by routinely escrowing money for deferred maintenance and long-term capital costs. This is the beginning of us standing on our own two legs, and this work will continue to pay dividends for our Fairbanks area community for many years to come.

We need more representatives in our local government that plan for financial stability and long-term maintenance of our capital assets. Aaron has the foresight to identify problems before they become huge issues and the ability to draft long-term solutions. I have had the opportunity to work with Aaron and his strength of character and tenacity to not back down from challenges are traits I admire about Aaron. I am thrilled to be voting for Aaron Lojewski for assembly.

