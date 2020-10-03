To the editor: I have known Bert for over 35 years. During most of that time he was my neighbor, and his son and my son were (and still are) best friends. We and the Bells would get together periodically and share our sons’ interests, like soccer and skiing. Therefore, I know that Bert is a great family man. He has been a great husband to his wife, Becky, and a great father figure for his two sons. Because of this and more, I know that his integrity is above reproach.
I personally believe that the IGU board really needs Bert. He is a highly successful engineer and has been involved in many large and complex building projects. He is also an accomplished businessman, since he was at the helm of the renowned Interior Alaska construction firm, GHEMM Company.
IGU needs a board member who clearly understands the intricacies of major construction projects and who also understands what it takes to create and sustain a successful business. In short, there is no one who is more qualified for this position than my friend Bert.
Therefore, I urge you to vote for Bert Bell.