Vote for Alison Carter

To the editor: I support Alison Carter for the GVEA board of directors in District 3. Alison has excellent qualifications for this job. She knows Fairbanks, because she has lived here and worked as an accountant, attorney, and advocate for people who are struggling. These skills will help her be a concerned board member.
She has been a member of the GVEA Member Advisory Committee for three years and her experience as chair of this committee means that she knows how GVEA works and understands the current issues. If elected she will be the only woman and a dedicated and effective board member.
GVEA is currently holding its 2020 board elections for Districts 1, 2 and 3 by mail-in ballot. If you live in District 3, you will soon get a ballot in the mail. Consider voting for Alison Carter, who has done her homework and will keep GVEA strong and rates fair and low.