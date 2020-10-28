Vote for Adam Wool

To the editor: The University of Alaska has faithfully served the state for over 100 years, training its nurses, miners, teachers, engineers, tribal leaders, skilled laborers, dental hygienists, doctors, farmers and a lot more. For the last two years, the University of Alaska Fairbanks was ranked one of the top 10 best small universities in the world.
Tragically, UAF has sustained dramatic budget cuts for five years in a row. The impact to the state economy of further reducing the university budget will be devastating. University employees use their salaries to shop at local stores, buy groceries, purchase homes and pay property taxes that help to bolster our community’s vital resources. As oil reserves diminish, and unstable oil prices threaten our state’s future, Alaska will have to diversify its economy. The university has an important role to play in the state’s economic development.
This is why we must reelect Adam Wool. He is independent, engaged and fair. His is a voice for informed rational decision-making in Juneau. Adam shows up. And he isn’t afraid to make the hard calls. He gets it. He knows how to reach across the aisle to create judicious legislation. Adam supports the university and will act to defend its jobs.
In this time of uncertainty, polarization and rapid change, we need a leader to summon the wisdom to stabilize Alaska’s economy and forge a promising future. Adam is that leader. Now is the time to support his candidacy.