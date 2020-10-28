You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Vote for Adam Wool

To the editor: The University of Alaska has faithfully served the state for over 100 years, training its nurses, miners, teachers, engineers, tribal leaders, skilled laborers, dental hygienists, doctors, farmers and a lot more. For the last two years, the University of Alaska Fairbanks was ranked one of the top 10 best small universities in the world.

Tragically, UAF has sustained dramatic budget cuts for five years in a row. The impact to the state economy of further reducing the university budget will be devastating. University employees use their salaries to shop at local stores, buy groceries, purchase homes and pay property taxes that help to bolster our community’s vital resources. As oil reserves diminish, and unstable oil prices threaten our state’s future, Alaska will have to diversify its economy. The university has an important role to play in the state’s economic development.

This is why we must reelect Adam Wool. He is independent, engaged and fair. His is a voice for informed rational decision-making in Juneau. Adam shows up. And he isn’t afraid to make the hard calls. He gets it. He knows how to reach across the aisle to create judicious legislation. Adam supports the university and will act to defend its jobs.

In this time of uncertainty, polarization and rapid change, we need a leader to summon the wisdom to stabilize Alaska’s economy and forge a promising future. Adam is that leader. Now is the time to support his candidacy.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.