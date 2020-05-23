Vote Fletcher, walk the talk

To the editor: My name is Savannah Fletcher, and I am one of three candidates running for the District 2 seat on the GVEA board. I am writing to ask for your vote and support.
One of my opponents is the 15-year incumbent of District 2, and many would say he and I share similar policies: meeting our carbon emissions reduction goals, coordinating with the entire Railbelt to create a more resilient energy grid, and utilizing smart meters to manage demand side energy so that all GVEA member-owners can have more affordable and efficient energy.
I have spoken with other member-owners in District 2 who say they support both of us but that I do not have their vote. Perhaps in three years, or in a different race — just not this race, not now.
These are the same people who say they want to see a woman on the GVEA board, someone younger who brings a more diverse background and fresh ideas. This is the chance to walk the talk and vote for precisely that. Incumbents will always have a “few more things to wrap up.” The systems of power will never change if we let incumbency alone tell us how to vote. These are the very same excuses that allow an “old boys’ club” to exist to the detriment of a healthy and dynamic board.
As a lawyer who graduated from Stanford Law School and also received my master’s in environment and resources, I am not asking for your vote based merely on my identity. I bring the skill set and fresh energy our board needs. Studies show that boards with women are more fiscally responsible and have improved deliberations. My negotiation skills as a lawyer are especially critical to our cooperative right now as we seek to bring the entire Railbelt together under the Railbelt Reliability Council.
If you want diverse and capable voices at the top, you need to vote for them. Vote for Savannah Fletcher, and let’s walk the talk of having a more representative board.