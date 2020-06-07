Vote Carter for GVEA

To the editor: I’m noting with interest the battle of words over the GVEA District 3 board seat. I am a retiree, living in a two-story cabin. One floor is solely heated with electric baseboard units and the other with wood and electric backup. Consequently, rates are very important and I’m carefully weighing the candidates. One has considerable baggage regarding integrity, transparency, and commitment to the public-at-large’s interests. The other, Alison Carter, who I’ve known for years, has demonstrated deep interest in the functioning of the utility by faithfully attending board meetings and being a member and leader of the advisory committee. Her community involvement has benefited those most in need of assistance.
She has a keen intellect, a desire for having facts for decision-making, gets input from all involved, is analytical, objective and forward-thinking. Alison will bring to the board the sharp pencil of an accountant, the legal, fact-based acumen of an attorney and great interpersonal skills. She is measured and thoughtful and will not veer off on a crazy tangent that will cause soaring rates as some have suggested. She will rationally assist our co-op as it makes the inevitable transition to a modern utility using a combination of fuels and generation tools.
I will be very comfortable having Alison sitting on the board making decisions that affect my electric rates. Please give her your vote.