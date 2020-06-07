Letter to the Editor

Vote Carter for GVEA

To the editor: I’m noting with interest the battle of words over the GVEA District 3 board seat. I am a retiree, living in a two-story cabin. One floor is solely heated with electric baseboard units and the other with wood and electric backup. Consequently, rates are very important and I’m carefully weighing the candidates. One has considerable baggage regarding integrity, transparency, and commitment to the public-at-large’s interests. The other, Alison Carter, who I’ve known for years, has demonstrated deep interest in the functioning of the utility by faithfully attending board meetings and being a member and leader of the advisory committee. Her community involvement has benefited those most in need of assistance.

She has a keen intellect, a desire for having facts for decision-making, gets input from all involved, is analytical, objective and forward-thinking. Alison will bring to the board the sharp pencil of an accountant, the legal, fact-based acumen of an attorney and great interpersonal skills. She is measured and thoughtful and will not veer off on a crazy tangent that will cause soaring rates as some have suggested. She will rationally assist our co-op as it makes the inevitable transition to a modern utility using a combination of fuels and generation tools.

I will be very comfortable having Alison sitting on the board making decisions that affect my electric rates. Please give her your vote.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.