Letter to the Editor

Vlad

To the editor: “Vlad! Vlad! Tell me what to do!” Trump is known for multiple hours-long ultra-private meetings with the (ex-)KGB agent. No transcripts, notes of the indecent bromance trysts.

Trump nursemaids, “tenders,” tend to bury, conceal shifty D.T.’s visitor and phone logs. From who? American patriots, including genuine Republicans. Outfits like RVAT.org, the Lincoln Project. Republicans in Congress? Deserters, RHINOS? Trumpoids!

Too few patriots (never Trumpoids) remain at the White House compound. To disinter, release disturbing info not meant to be seen by America’s democracy defenders.

Unearthed six calls Putin Light made to his Russian “friend”: 3/30, 4/9-10-12, 5/7 and infamous 6/1 (day of the Lafayette Park atrocities). Was it (speed dial, eh) before or after the ‘Nam five-time draft dodgers scurried to a White House underground bunker?

Frequency... lengths of their phone calls? How many since January 2017? Check out votevets.org. #TRAITORTRUMP.

“Vlad! What do I do about this pandemic thing?” would have been part of their conversing during March-June. Putin obviously advised, “Delay using the Defense Production Act. Create chronic shortages of test kit parts.” Why? Virus kills more black, brown than white people. Democrats! “No unmanly face mask mandate!”

“Pit the 50 states against each other; spending extravagantly for scarce supplies. Let them fend for themselves 50 different ways. Continue sowing divisiveness; reaping distracting, perpetual chaos. No federal mandates, Tovarisch!” Welcome to Putin’s, er, Trump’s America.

Typhoid Mary says, “COVID Donald isn’t leaving soon.” Why? America’s infested with vain, convenience-oriented, ignorant, rude, science-challenged, irresponsible people.” Virus paradise!

Nations worldwide are combating this pandemic on a national level (one for all, all for one) and winning. Societal responsibility!

“Donald,” says Vlad, “America is exceptional! You are very, very tremendously exceptional! Why mimic countries beating the pandemic? MAGA! USA! USA! USA! USA #1” (Most positive cases, deaths per capita, globally.)

“Vlad! Majority of Americans rightfully despise me. I’ve proven to be a shameless crook, bumbling buffoon, repulsive idiot, lousy liar.”

“Tovarisch, Comrade Trump, do what you’ve done your entire life. Attack the facts!”

