Virus requires joint effort

To the editor: We took a camping trip from Fairbanks to Homer recently. Camping is a great way to socially distance, protect yourself and still enjoy traveling. We stopped in several shops in Anchorage for supplies and to get a tire fixed. I was very impressed and pleased by Mayor Berkowitz’s order requiring wearing masking inside “most public spaces.” Even the guys changing my tire in the garage was wearing a mask. It was refreshing to see Alaskans behaving in a rational, smart and healthy way. Masks work!
Homer was the opposite. The spit was packed and very few were wearing masks or social distancing. We avoided the spit.
I then read that our state Attorney General Clarkson, with the approval of our “medical expert” governor, sent a memo to state employees saying “that Anchorage’s new coronavirus masking mandate does not apply to state offices, the people who visit them or employees in those offices.” Why would he want to place thousands of employees at greater risking of exposure to the COVID-19 virus?
Walmart and Kroger (owner of Fred Meyer) will require everyone enter their facilities to wear a mask starting on July 22. Will AG Clarkson exempt state employees from wearing masks in these retail establishments?
Governor Dunleavy recently flew to Washington, D.C., to speak joyfully on the White House lawn on the subject of weakening environmental regulations. I assume he flew on Alaska Air. They require masks on all flights. Did he mask-up or claim executive privilege not to wear a mask?
We will only beat this very contagious virus if we all row in the same direction. Local, state and federal government officials must speak with one voice. A voice based on the latest and best medical research.