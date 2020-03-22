Virus isolation units

To the editor: I have been reading about how China and Korea have done a remarkable job of stemming the COVID-19 pandemic in their countries. I read in a recent New York Times article: “In China, when officials realized that some 80% of COVID-19 cases involved infected people passing the virus to their family members, the government built large-scale isolation units where those people could be cared for a safe distance from their loved ones.”
As far as I can determine, there is no such plan in Fairbanks to quarantine those who are sick but not sick enough to require hospital treatment. So, the likelihood is that the mildly sick will continue to propagate the disease, even if quarantined. Maintaining a quarantine within a family impresses me as being extraordinarily difficult. To be effective, those who are sick must be separated from those who are not sick.
The large-scale isolation units mentioned in the article impress me as being an unpleasant way to spend a two-week quarantine. I have a suggestion: The hospitality industry has a large number of empty rooms to accommodate summer visitors. Because of the pandemic, they are likely to remain empty during the upcoming tourist season. The tourist accommodations would make a much more pleasant venue to spend quarantine. There could be separate accommodations to quarantine people who have been exposed but not yet tested positive to COVID-19.
It is my hope that the hospital and the hospitality industry could get together and negotiate a win-win situation. Insurance carriers could be brought in. I am sure they would rather pay for off-season hotel accommodations than for a hospital stay.