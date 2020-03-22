Letter to the Editor

Virus isolation units

To the editor: I have been reading about how China and Korea have done a remarkable job of stemming the COVID-19 pandemic in their countries. I read in a recent New York Times article: “In China, when officials realized that some 80% of COVID-19 cases involved infected people passing the virus to their family members, the government built large-scale isolation units where those people could be cared for a safe distance from their loved ones.”

As far as I can determine, there is no such plan in Fairbanks to quarantine those who are sick but not sick enough to require hospital treatment. So, the likelihood is that the mildly sick will continue to propagate the disease, even if quarantined. Maintaining a quarantine within a family impresses me as being extraordinarily difficult. To be effective, those who are sick must be separated from those who are not sick.

The large-scale isolation units mentioned in the article impress me as being an unpleasant way to spend a two-week quarantine. I have a suggestion: The hospitality industry has a large number of empty rooms to accommodate summer visitors. Because of the pandemic, they are likely to remain empty during the upcoming tourist season. The tourist accommodations would make a much more pleasant venue to spend quarantine. There could be separate accommodations to quarantine people who have been exposed but not yet tested positive to COVID-19.

It is my hope that the hospital and the hospitality industry could get together and negotiate a win-win situation. Insurance carriers could be brought in. I am sure they would rather pay for off-season hotel accommodations than for a hospital stay.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.