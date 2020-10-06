Virus advice from long ago

To the editor: It was 500 years ago that the bubonic plague rampaged uncontrollably throughout Europe. Transmitted to people through the bites of infected fleas carried by rodents and even cats, the bacterium Yersinia pestis causes this zoonotic disease. First, buboes, painful and swollen lymph nodes, form under the arms, in the neck, or in the groin area. Then, if left untreated, the infection moves into the blood and becomes septicemic plague, which results in bleeding under the skin, or from the mouth or bottom, acute abdominal distress, and eventually blackened skin, especially on the nose, fingers, or toes. Thus the “Black Death” became the deadliest pandemic in history, mercilessly killing up to 200 million people. Without effective treatment, nearly all die, horribly and excruciatingly. Even though modern antibiotics have nearly eradicated this lethal, devastating illness, every year a few thousand people worldwide still contract it, while the U.S. sees about seven cases annually.
Perhaps, “Sleepy Joe” mistakenly used this figure (200 million) to erroneously tally the death toll from our contemporary coronavirus.
In 1527, the plague descended in all its malignant fury on Wittenberg, Germany, the home of the humble, godly priest Martin Luther. When urged to flee by many of his best friends and supporters, he responded:
“I shall ask God mercifully to protect us. Then I shall fumigate, help purify the air, administer medicine and take it. I shall avoid places and persons where my presence is not needed in order not to become contaminated and thus perchance inflict and pollute others and so cause their death as a result of my negligence. If God should wish to take me, He will surely find me and so I am not responsible for either my own death or the death of others. If my neighbor needs me, however, I shall not avoid place or person but will go freely, as stated above. See, this is such a God-fearing faith because it is neither brash nor foolhardy and does not tempt God.”