Verhagen for District 6

To the editor: When the leadership of either mainstream political party supports a candidate for office, they do so expecting something in return. In the quid pro quo of partisan politics, if elected, that candidate is expected to serve and to vote as directed by the senior leadership of the party regardless of its impact on the very constituents who elected that representative in the first place.
The very few mainstream party legislators who dare defy the will of their partisan masters in order to properly represent their own constituency are punished severely, stripped of important committee positions, deprived the resources needed to do their jobs and ultimately cast aside as a slave who has outlived his or her usefulness.
Over 60% of registered voters in Alaska House District 6 registered as independents, undeclared or members of third parties. We do so because our political beliefs reflect our independent, self-sufficient lifestyles. We chose to live in rural Alaska because it truly is the Last Great Frontier, where one can live his or her life as freely as possible, on our own terms, beholden to none and enslaved by none.
During this election, voters in House District 6 have the opportunity to elect a representative who is not a slave to either political party, has seen the dirty dealings of Juneau first-hand, knows what we need from and can offer to the government, and has the courage to give priority to our needs over those of any political party. On Nov. 3, I plan to exercise my right as an independent-minded, freedom-loving Alaskan by voting for Elijah Verhagen, and I hope you will do the same.