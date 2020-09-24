VanReenan for Seat H

To the editor: One of the primary functions of the Borough Assembly is funding K-12 education. That has always been an important role, but it’s been made more important as, over recent years, the state has offered to share in less and less of the responsibility of educating our children. The issue is even more paramount now with a global pandemic that’s forced us to rethink the way education is carried out. Research the candidates and see where they stand on this issue.
Mr. VanReenan has stated that education is not only imperative to the future of our children but that it is also an economic driver. He’s asserted that families and businesses will often base their decision to move to or remain in a community on whether or not local government values quality education. He is also the only candidate for Seat H to oppose the Dunleavy vetoes, which threatened devastating state cuts to pre-K, K-12 and our university. We need representation who values education and who will advocate for our students, teachers, families and community. That’s why Ryan VanReenan is the right choice for Borough Assembly Seat H.