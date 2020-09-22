You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

VanReenan for assembly

To the editor: Writing letters endorsing candidates for local office is not something I normally do, but this year I’m making an exception. We have a wonderful slate of local candidates I am excited about, but one in particular warrants this letter to the editor.

Ryan VanReenan is running for assembly seat H, and I heartily endorse his candidacy and can’t think of a better person to serve on our local assembly. He is fair, smart and a good listener. He will work hard to do what is best for our community during this time of financial uncertainty and the current pandemic.

Ryan was born and raised in this community, has an incredible work ethic and is a wonderful husband and father. He is invested in what happens in our community as a father, husband and an employee of a small business. I can’t say enough about what a good candidate he is and how excited I am for him to serve on our Borough Assembly. I want someone whose party loyalty won’t have them saying, “Let’s just see how it plays out” in regard to Governor Dunleavy’s devastating budget cuts.

You may be wondering, how do I know all this about Ryan VanReenan? I’ll be honest with you, he’s my son-in-law. That being said, if I didn’t think he was a great candidate, I wouldn’t be writing this letter whether he’s my son-in-law or not.

Please vote for Ryan VanReenan for assembly seat H on Oct. 3.

