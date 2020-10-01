VanReenan for assembly

To the editor: I’m writing in support of Ryan VanReenan for Borough Assembly Seat H. I’ve watched Ryan grow from the little boy I first met at University Park Elementary School into the thoughtful, articulate family man and committed community member he is today.
The father of two young children, Ryan understands the importance of supporting public education and recently received the endorsement of both the Fairbanks Education Association and the Education Support Staff Association. He also knows that any family considering a move to Fairbanks will consider the community’s commitment to its schools. Ryan understands that government can be both fiscally responsible and provide its citizens with well-maintained public buildings, schools, civic centers, libraries, and recreational parks and trails.
VanReenan is the only Seat H candidate who opposed Governor Dunleavy’s 2019 $444 million budget vetoes. Had the vetoes gone unchallenged, they would have caused a $50 million revenue shortfall for the Fairbanks community, including cuts to the Food Bank, the Pioneers’ Home, our schools and UAF. The Borough Assembly passed a resolution condemning the vetoes 7-1. Who was the lone nay vote? VanReenan’s Seat H opponent — stating that he was “… willing to sit back and let it play out.” Fortunately, the rest of the community wasn’t!
Ryan VanReenan is beholden to no one. As a Borough Assembly member, he will use his energy to bring a spirit of inclusion and representation, to advocate for our community, and to support all the citizens of Fairbanks. Please join me in voting for Ryan VanReenan for Borough Assembly Seat H.