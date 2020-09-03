VanReenan for assembly

To the editor: Ryan VanReenan joined our family owned company in 2012 as a window manufacturer and glass installer. Within a few years he transitioned to an administrative role, where he demonstrated a skill not only for estimating but also for problem solving and leadership. He helped our business grow and helped us build and maintain a workforce.
These qualities contributed to my family’s decision to gift him an ownership stake in our company. Throughout my years knowing him as an asset to business, I’ve also known him as a thoughtful, compassionate person and a loving husband and father. While he’s always had a keen social awareness, he’s not a politician. However, he is someone who’s spent years gaining the hard-earned life experience that I think public servants need in order to be effective representatives.
As a member of the assembly, that life experience — and the experience of growing a business and creating jobs — will help him to serve our borough and its residents with an effectiveness our local government currently lacks. His compassion will help him be an advocate for marginalized people, for people struggling in a recession with high unemployment, and for building an economy that helps everyone.
These are just a few of the reasons I’m voting for Ryan VanReenan for Borough Assembly Seat H.