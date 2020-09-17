To the editor: I’ve known Ryan VanReenan for nearly a decade. In that time, he’s shown himself to be a hard worker, an intelligent businessperson and a compassionate human being. He doesn’t see every issue through a political lens but through a human one. He has spoken up for equal rights and has stood with Fairbanks to oppose the Dunleavy vetoes that would have cost our community jobs and devastated working people and our less fortunate. He has a vision to grow an economy that serves everyone, not just wealthy donors. When it comes to a public servant, I want one one who sides with his neighbors, not a political party. That’s why I’m voting for Ryan VanReenan for Borough Assembly.
VanReenan for assembly
