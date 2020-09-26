Van den Berg for council

To the editor: I love Fairbanks. I moved here many years ago and love its unique charm and character(s). Since then, I have moved into a downtown neighborhood, participated in local government and invested in commercial buildings downtown, while running a small business, and participating in local nonprofits. What I need as an owner, investor and community member is the city’s services to help me keep my home and my work effective. I believe a city government with adequate citizen tax contribution can be the foundation of an economically sustainable community that is worth living in and attracting visitors from around the world.
I have seen David van den Berg over the years in a number of settings as a team player and leader. He comes prepared, he is receptive, supportive of decision-making, quick to synthesize a variety of viewpoints, and sometimes says “no” to ideas. He keeps his eye on the main effort, what the priorities are, and finds the resources to accomplish the missions at hand. This approach is just right for a city council. David will manage a budget and revenue to see that the city provides the needed services for everyone benefit, even in tough pandemic times.