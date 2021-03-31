You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Valid elections and election laws

To the editor: I wonder whether our two senators believe that the candidate for elective office who gets the most votes in an election should be elected.

The reason I pose this question is that the House of Representative recently passed H.R. 1, entitled “For the People Act of 2021.” Its purpose, as explained in the act itself is “To expand Americans’ access to the ballot box, reduce the influence of big money in politics, strengthen ethics rules for public servants, and implement other anti-corruption measures for the purpose of fortifying our democracy, and for other purposes.”

Another and urgent reason for H.R. 1 is the recent state of Georgia rewrite of its election laws. Among the provisions described in the March 27 News-Miner would be to allow state takeover of county election boards deemed problematic, if the governor or other statewide officials did not like the outcome of a vote count. The vote count could be voided. This is what Trump pressed officials in Georgia and other states to do following the 2020 presidential vote counts. That Georgia law also limits access to ballot drop boxes, and poses new and more onerous voter ID requirements. This would allow those now in control to cherry-pick their voters.

This is not just a problem with Georgia. Republican-dominated legislatures and Republican governors in states all across the country are ramming through and signing similar election laws. This wide-scale vote nullification and voter disenfranchisement by the Republican Party is a developing national crisis that needs to be addressed by Congress.

My question to our senators: Will you uphold the integrity and fairness of our elections by supporting H.R. 1 or will you go along with the party of Trump and vote to undermine our democracy?

