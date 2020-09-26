Vaccines and my family

To the editor: I’m writing today to express my opinion, not as a doctor but instead as a citizen, to say that we do not believe the COVID vaccine is safe for our family.
I do not trust vaccines in general, but this shot specifically as it bypasses all the long-term studies that every other vaccine has had to undergo makes it especially more risky in my view.
I’m thrilled that the pharmaceutical companies have stated that children won’t be getting this shot anytime soon; that is a huge relief. But even with that, I hate the thought of young parents being used as guinea pigs and our elders enduring whatever unknown side effects these shots may cause.
I’d like to point out that currently Alaska has a survival rate of 99.3% with COVID. To me, those odds do not warrant the risk of these vaccines in the public sector.
Just my opinion.