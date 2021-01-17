You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Vaccine sign-up problems

To the editor: I want to send my thanks to all the health care givers associated with the COVID vaccination clinics, especially the Fairbanks Public Health and Fairbanks Memorial Hospital staff. Not only have they been dealing with thousands of Fairbanks residents wanting and needing the vaccine, they are dealing with the state’s totally ineffective, unusable computer program and website. I received a text Tuesday, Jan. 12, advising me to sign up for a vaccination time during the two-day mass vaccination Jan. 15-16. I was never able to reach an opportunity online; the website constantly came up “no clinic found,” though the announcement of the two-day clinic was in the same location as the “no clinic found” announcement.

Then I spoke with a staff member at the Fairbanks Public Health Center after a lengthy wait. When I was able to speak with her, she was almost to the point of scheduling me when my phone dropped the call. I called back in a few minutes, shortly after 11 a.m., reached her again, and when she tried to schedule me found that both clinics had filled. She was very apologetic when she had absolutely no reason to be. She provided the first competent assistance I experienced in the entire time I attempted to schedule.

My wish is that the state eventually acquires IT expertise equal to that in Dr. Anne Zink, the state’s chief medical officer, and the health care givers in Fairbanks, and cancel the current program used. Right now the state is nowhere close to providing an efficient scheduling system.

