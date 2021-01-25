You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the editor

Vaccine recognition

To the editor: Yesterday I got my first COVID-19 vaccine and was greatly moved by the generosity and selflessness of the gracious, efficient and attentive volunteers in public and behind the scenes who made it all possible.

Our city should give these unassuming nurse volunteers and medical staff special recognition for the many hours they have dedicated to helping us all hasten the end this pandemic. I hope our mayors consider a special celebration, way and/or day to recognize their contributions to our entire community and to our future physical and mental health.

Hats off to all of those who contributed to making the vaccine available to us!

