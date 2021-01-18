Vaccine disappointment

To the editor: The rapid development of vaccines to combat COVID-19 raises our hopes of getting out of the pandemic that is having such a devastating impact on Alaskans’ health and the state’s economy. Yet in spite of months to plan and prepare for vaccine distribution, the state of Alaska rolled out a system to help us find appointments that was designed for the convenience of the vaccine providers, not the citizens. The online system to secure an appointment is really a directory that points one toward individual providers. At the time my “group” became eligible, some of the providers had no links at all, one was not updated to reflect the current groups being served, others dropped the user in to yet another state provided system (PrepMod) requiring additional searches, asking more questions or the upload of documents only to discover no available appointments. Try again with the next provider — or come back later.
It is very disappointing that the state chose to view the provider as the customer and not the citizens needing to find appointments. In a previous career I was involved in the development of data systems to serve a community of users. I understand this is not an easy task. However, given the time they have had to prepare, the tools provided fall far short of what is needed now to help us climb out of this situation.
I hope the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services will reconsider this approach and develop a more robust approach to distribute vaccine to Alaskans.