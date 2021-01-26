To the editor: I just wanted to commend the people that put on the vaccination clinic at the Carlson Center. They were very professional and a pleasure to deal with. We are very fortunate to have such an organization in our community to help deal with this pandemic. Both myself and my wife want to thank those responsible for the effort put forth on behalf of all of us “seniors.” Thank you very much.
Vaccine clinic support
