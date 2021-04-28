Vaccinations for our health and future

To the editor: My husband and I feel very grateful that we’ve both had our complete Covid vaccinations thanks to the organized, efficient health care workers at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and the Carlson Center.
Unfortunately, looking at the statistics for Fairbanks today (April 26), I would think we had no Covid vaccination clinics available because our positive infection rate is now 37 per hundred thousand when it was just over 10 a month ago. And we now have the second-lowest vaccination rate and the second-highest positive infection rate in the state thanks to those who haven’t bothered to get their vaccines and/or use masks in public.
That is such a pitiful commentary on the caring these community members have for others. Please help our community and your neighbors to lower the Covid infection rates by getting vaccinated and wearing masks in public. It’s safe and easy — a lot safer than being infected with Covid.