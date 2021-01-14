Vaccination signups

You have permission to edit this article.
To the editor: I wonder if I am the only Fairbanks senior citizen in tier 1b who is flailing around in a quagmire of forms trying without success to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccination.

I have filled out at least four lengthy forms, obviously incorrectly — but how incorrectly, I do not know — without ending up on any waiting list. Tuesday was the worst. I went to covidvax.alaska.gov (again), selected my pharmacy and proceeded to answer many, many questions, most of which my pharmacy already knew. I then had to photograph and submit both sides of my Medicare card and my secondary insurance card before being directed to the appointment times for Jan. 16. All the appointment times were already taken, and that was the end of the form. No further options.

“What?” I said. (Not really, but this is a family newspaper.) When I called the pharmacy, I was told that I shouldn’t have been allowed to fill out the form, as they didn’t have any available openings. Also, as they already have all my information, I should have said I don’t have insurance so I wouldn’t have to fill out that part. Good to know.

Alaska DHHS advises me to “check back often” about the vaccine availability. So, what is the story here? Some of us, and I mostly mean me, are not great at tech stuff. Is it really necessary to fill out a whole bunch of forms every day until I hit the appointment jackpot? Or is there a secret I’m not in on?

