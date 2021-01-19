To the editor: The vaccination clinic held this past weekend at the Carlson Center ran like a fine-tuned clock. I want to thank all the agencies and volunteers who made this event happen. From the time I entered the parking lot, I was guided to the next step in the process. Every volunteer I encountered was friendly and eager to help.
From what I’ve seen on the news, we are fortunate to live in the Golden Heart City.
Granted, the process of getting registered via the web wasn’t as clear and guided as receiving the vaccine. I hope the signup/confirmation to receive the second shot goes a lot smoother. However, my husband and I did receive conflicting information regarding the second shot. On Friday we were told we would get an email to confirm the appointment, but on Saturday we heard people being told they had to go to the DHSS site to confirm.