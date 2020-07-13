Use an absentee ballot

To the editor: In these difficult COVID-19 times, it is important to not let your civic rights and duties become unavailable. My most important urging to all my friends and neighbors is to apply now for an absentee ballot for the local, state, and national elections that will be coming up over the next several months. This is the surest way to know you can vote without any concerns about the virus exposure or other access problems in getting to the polls. It is sure-fire, private, and fairly bomb-proof (not that I anticipate that it needs to be). You can apply for a local absentee ballot from the borough clerk’s office, or by mail or online for the state/national combined application. You have to apply for the two types separately, though.
And while you’re at it, you might push our congressional delegation to ensure the solvency and future of our U.S. Postal Service. The president seems to not be as supportive of it as I believe is needed, and we’ll need it for the ballots. And why wouldn’t we support our Postal Service? It is crucial to Alaska in so many ways. So check out the candidates, apply for your ballots, and keep things as worry-free as possible. It is our future choose.