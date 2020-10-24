Untruthful liberals

To the editor: Election time brings out the worst in everyone, but is a little common sense and truth in advertising too much to ask for?
Dan Sullivan doesn’t want to block people with preexisting conditions; he has stated that multiple times. And President Donald Trump signed an executive order preventing them from being discriminated. Defunding Planned Parenthood has nothing to do with women’s right to choose or dictating what birth control you can use. It has to do with federal funding of abortion and that Planned Parenthood was founded on eugenics. Women have multiple choices even without abortion, and it doesn’t prevent anyone from seeing a physician.
Thanks to Obamacare, the $600 a month insurance I had ballooned to $3,000 a month and my out of pocket went to $5,000 a year, meaning I couldn’t continue to pay for it and employers are being saddled with increased costs with less benefits just so the liberals can attempt to destroy private insurance (they openly admit it). The liberals are screaming that President Trump won’t disavow white supremacy, but the last time he was asked his response was priceless: How many times to you want to hear it?
Russia interference is every year. Sen. Ted Kennedy worked closely with the Soviets against Ronald Reagan, and Hillary Clinton worked with them against Trump. Politicians on both sides tend to push the truth to the limits but unfortunately, the liberals push even further. At least the liberals are honest about increasing your taxes, getting rid of tax breaks and destroying the Alaska economy. Liberal organizations have no concept of “truth” other than their opinion of the day. Just watch one of the commercials, “Truth,” and you will see they are full of nothing but hot air. The connections made are way off base and take a good amount of imagination to be able to connect the dots.
Don’t be sheep. Think for yourself rather than have these liberal groups tell you how they are going to enslave you and make you thank them in the process.