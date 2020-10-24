You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor

Untruthful liberals

To the editor: Election time brings out the worst in everyone, but is a little common sense and truth in advertising too much to ask for?

Dan Sullivan doesn’t want to block people with preexisting conditions; he has stated that multiple times. And President Donald Trump signed an executive order preventing them from being discriminated. Defunding Planned Parenthood has nothing to do with women’s right to choose or dictating what birth control you can use. It has to do with federal funding of abortion and that Planned Parenthood was founded on eugenics. Women have multiple choices even without abortion, and it doesn’t prevent anyone from seeing a physician.

Thanks to Obamacare, the $600 a month insurance I had ballooned to $3,000 a month and my out of pocket went to $5,000 a year, meaning I couldn’t continue to pay for it and employers are being saddled with increased costs with less benefits just so the liberals can attempt to destroy private insurance (they openly admit it). The liberals are screaming that President Trump won’t disavow white supremacy, but the last time he was asked his response was priceless: How many times to you want to hear it?

Russia interference is every year. Sen. Ted Kennedy worked closely with the Soviets against Ronald Reagan, and Hillary Clinton worked with them against Trump. Politicians on both sides tend to push the truth to the limits but unfortunately, the liberals push even further. At least the liberals are honest about increasing your taxes, getting rid of tax breaks and destroying the Alaska economy. Liberal organizations have no concept of “truth” other than their opinion of the day. Just watch one of the commercials, “Truth,” and you will see they are full of nothing but hot air. The connections made are way off base and take a good amount of imagination to be able to connect the dots.

Don’t be sheep. Think for yourself rather than have these liberal groups tell you how they are going to enslave you and make you thank them in the process.

 

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.